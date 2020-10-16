Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $2.60. Medalist Diversified REIT shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,039,860 shares changing hands.
Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.
