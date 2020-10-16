Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $2.60. Medalist Diversified REIT shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1,039,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.