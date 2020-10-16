Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $48,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.83. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $125.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.