Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.48).

DPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

DPW opened at €40.71 ($47.89) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.06 and a 200 day moving average of €32.39. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

