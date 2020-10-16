Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.02 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,602.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at $716,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,803 shares of company stock worth $6,685,704. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,245 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

