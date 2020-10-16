Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.51. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

