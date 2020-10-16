Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €912.50 ($1,073.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Adyen

