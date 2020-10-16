COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

CMPGY opened at $15.24 on Friday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Analyst Recommendations for COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

