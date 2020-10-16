Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Insiders have sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 590.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

