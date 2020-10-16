Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ELMD opened at $8.85 on Friday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

