Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 24.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 61.4% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

CTSO opened at $8.46 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $365.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.