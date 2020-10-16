Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,560,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,940,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.