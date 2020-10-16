Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nucor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 358,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

