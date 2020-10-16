BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.49 ($51.17).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of BNP stock opened at €31.67 ($37.25) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.98.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

