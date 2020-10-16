Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

APPS stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,018,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,559,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 680,800 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

