Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.46 ($15.83).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.61 ($11.30) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.35. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

