International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in International Seaways by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Seaways by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.