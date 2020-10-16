Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $20.33 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

