Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.84.

EQX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EQX opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

