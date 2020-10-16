Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 293,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

