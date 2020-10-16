BidaskClub Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSIS. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 23.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

