Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.75

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.75 and traded as high as $129.00. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 784 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.35.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.