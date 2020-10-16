Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.61

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and traded as high as $30.94. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 366 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

International Seaways, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
International Seaways, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Power Co. of Canada Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Power Co. of Canada Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Equinox Gold Cp Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Equinox Gold Cp Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
BidaskClub Downgrades OSI Systems to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades OSI Systems to Hold
Schneider Electric S.E. Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.75
Schneider Electric S.E. Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.75


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report