Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.61

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and traded as high as $30.94. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 366 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

