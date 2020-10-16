Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.87

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.87 and traded as high as $108.38. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (PCFT.L) shares last traded at $106.40, with a volume of 86,690 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.71. The company has a market cap of $210.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.44.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (PCFT.L) (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

