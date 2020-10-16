Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.20. Gfinity shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 4,606,132 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

About Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

