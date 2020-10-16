Vinaland (LON:VNL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vinaland Limited (LON:VNL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Vinaland shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 108,750 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $8,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Vinaland Company Profile (LON:VNL)

VinaLand Limited is a closed-end investment company. The Company’s objective is to focus on growth segments within Vietnam’s real estate market, namely residential, office, retail, industrial and leisure projects in Vietnam and the surrounding countries in Asia. All its investments are located in Vietnam.

