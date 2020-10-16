Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 377.1% in September

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 377.1% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of VWOB opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

