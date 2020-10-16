Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) to Sell

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMIZF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SMIZF stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

