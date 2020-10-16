Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) to Sell

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMIZF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sherritt International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SMIZF stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

About Sherritt International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 390 hotels in 44 countries under the Gran Meliá, Paradisus Resorts, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, and Sol by Meliá brand names. It also operates Club Meliá vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in casinos or tour-operator activities.

