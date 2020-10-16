HSBC Upgrades Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays cut Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SLFPF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)

