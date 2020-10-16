Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Buy

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.