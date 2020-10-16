TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.84. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

