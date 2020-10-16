Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $271.46, but opened at $244.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $226.55, with a volume of 113,030 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 127,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average is $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

