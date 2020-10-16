Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $271.46, but opened at $244.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $226.55, with a volume of 113,030 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.19.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 127,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.53 and its 200-day moving average is $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

