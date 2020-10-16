Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

SPKKY stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.