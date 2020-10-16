Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $111.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

