EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.31

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.31 and traded as high as $218.00. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at $216.90, with a volume of 21,225 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

About EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.