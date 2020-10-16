Canarc Resource (TSE:CCM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Canarc Resource shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 973,700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and a PE ratio of -33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

In related news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,910,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,186,587. Insiders have sold 1,414,443 shares of company stock worth $179,643 over the last three months.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

