VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.90

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and traded as high as $57.24. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 21,397 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

