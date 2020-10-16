North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,825.48

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,825.48 and traded as high as $2,970.00. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $2,930.00, with a volume of 7,213 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $392.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,825.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.47.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

