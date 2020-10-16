North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,825.48

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,825.48 and traded as high as $2,970.00. North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $2,930.00, with a volume of 7,213 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $392.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,825.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.47.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Company Profile (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

