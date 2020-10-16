Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $535.73

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.73 and traded as high as $559.52. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst shares last traded at $550.00, with a volume of 131,291 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $530.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 535.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

