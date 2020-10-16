Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.22

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $22.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,175 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

