Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $187.88

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.88 and traded as high as $195.60. Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $194.60, with a volume of 953,614 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In other Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) news, insider Rachel Beagles acquired 9,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,905.86 ($23,394.12).

Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.