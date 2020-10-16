DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.41

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and traded as high as $17.00. DX (Group) shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 165,151 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

In other news, insider Russell Black bought 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,285 ($13,437.42). Also, insider Ronald Series bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £18,050 ($23,582.44). Over the last three months, insiders bought 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,500.

About DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

