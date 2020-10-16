Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $759.66

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $759.66 and traded as high as $791.00. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $791.00, with a volume of 48,128 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 759.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 709.86. The stock has a market cap of $923.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

