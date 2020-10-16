THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.51

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.24. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 113,181 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 395,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 256,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

