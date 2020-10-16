Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.88

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and traded as high as $60.88. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 609 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $67.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.38.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.54%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.