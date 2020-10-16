Maven Income and Growth VCT 2 (LON:MIG2) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Maven Income and Growth VCT 2 PLC (LON:MIG2)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 2 shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 2 Company Profile (LON:MIG2)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests the majority of its funds in a portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted companies of the United Kingdom and alternative investment market (AIM)/ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

