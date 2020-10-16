John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.38

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and traded as high as $22.76. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 75,552 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 377.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

