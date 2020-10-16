Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $142.21

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and traded as high as $143.00. Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at $143.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.52. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.95.

About Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

