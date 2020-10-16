Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $4.03. Ceres Global shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 23,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 million and a PE ratio of 28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Ceres Global Company Profile (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services. It operates through two segments, Grain Trading, Handling and Storage; and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions. The company engages in the grain storage, procurement, and merchandising of specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through six grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

