Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Decreases By 48.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of WINC stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.