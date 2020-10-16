Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Decreases By 48.2%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of WINC stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blue Moon Zinc Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03
Blue Moon Zinc Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03
EPE Special Opportunities Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.31
EPE Special Opportunities Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $206.31
Canarc Resource Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13
Canarc Resource Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.90
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.90
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,825.48
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,825.48
Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $535.73
Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $535.73


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report