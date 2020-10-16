Short Interest in Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Drops By 55.4%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

WHLM stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.